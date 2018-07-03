I brought the cheese. Looks like Senator Stace Nelson is bringing the whine.

I brought some Cheese. Did someone have something to go with it?
Here we go. Looks like today, State Senator Stace Nelson is bringing some whine to the after-convention party. You know, that convention where he was attacking Kristi Noem’s choice for Lt. Governor, and tried to run against him.
I guess that after attacking literally everyone in the Republican party, especially many of the GOP’s statewide candidates, constantly calling anyone in spitting distance RINO’s, running his hand-selected legislative candidates to knock out legislators who oppose him, calling fellow Republicans corrupt, standing with Rick Weiland, trafficking with liberal democrat Cory Heidelberger, voting with the Democrats in the State Senate, and seeking their help on legislation, Republican donors are supposed to run to Senator Nelson with bags of cash for his re-election?
And lest we forget, after taking pride in voting no on everything, Senator Nelson is upset that organizations (or their lobbyists) have no interest in supporting him. Apparently in his world, groups that employ lobbyists are supposed to kiss his @$$ and give him money just because he’s a self-important State Senator. Instead of what they actually do, which is support candidates whom they feel support their legislative measures. And to him, anything less is ‘blacklisting?’
If Senator Nelson is upset because no one he regularly attacks or votes against has an interest in making campaign contributions to him, might I suggest he send a fundraising letter to the South Dakota Democrat Party? Certainly, the evidence shows that’s who he’s standing with and providing the most support for.
Because he sure isn’t supporting any Republicans lately.
Will he still be able to run for his State Senate seat since he ran for Lt. Governor at Convention? The SOS made it pretty clear that any candidate at convention must resign their seat before running (both Russell and Rhoden did). Seems to me that either his State Senate run or his Lt. run would be invalid. Or both?
Nelson’s re-election to the Senate would be invalid leaving a rare moderate Democrat from Freeman to win and hold the seat for two years.
it would be interesting to see how that would be different, in terms of support for the state gop.
Ardon Wek
Wek for District 19 a farmer and as grounded as they come would love to have your support I’m sure so that old broken down Marine can finally go out to pasture.
We could celebrate Ardon replacing Stace with an ice cold beer and some Chislic. Two years you recruit a Republican to replace this moderate Salt of the Earth Democrat. 🙂
Here’s your real Democrats. Advocating replacing a conservative Republican with a liberal Democrat because the conservative Republican won’t go along with the Democrats posing as Republicans.
Didn’t you guys try this in 2016? How’d that work out for you?
Go back to the Democrat Party, “John,” “Dan,” & “Larry.”
“Because he sure isn’t supporting any Republicans lately.”
Pat, Stace supports the 20% true conservative Republicans. They were the ones that voted against the Sales Tax increase while most Republicans joined in with 100% (minus one) Democratic legislators to pass it and have it signed into law by our Republican Governor. Those votes are part of the so-called Cherry Picked scorecards.
So much for the SDGOP leadership being against higher taxes and bigger government.
Steve, What Democrat has stace ever attacked publicly? I cant think of ONE
So are you saying that all Republicans are automatically conservatives and all Democrats are automatically liberals? If so, then explain why a majority of Republican legislators sided with the Democrats on the Sales Tax increase?
This a cherry picked attack. The comment above was also attached to a video giving context to the full expression. For those not interested in the 10 minute video, it contains interviews from several congresspeople who are expressing their frustrations with the establishment machinations of Washington, DC.
Wow! Trigger much? He voted with the Democrats or he votes no? Which is it? So this is the brilliant plan? Claim the guy that even the establishment’s single preferred scorecard shows is conservative, is really a Democrat?! But the actual Democrats who have taken over the GOP are the real Republicans? (SMH)
Whatever Stace.
Stace is a bully that threatens and attacks anyone he doesn’t feel is with him. He is a career politician that accomplishes nothing as he is usually hiding in the bathroom. I love how the few comments supporting Stace try to show how everyone else is wrong and Stace is right. With the majority of people feeling that Stace is a waste of effort and would better serve the South Dakota by not being a politician anymore, you have to wonder that there probably is a lot of truth in what everyone says about Stace.
John. Take 10 minutes and view the video and then you can return to square the circle.
Kelly,
I have had enough of listening to loud mouth Stace. He is a horrible individual.
You tell them “John!”
Point to the doll and tell us where the big Marine hurt your feelings.
Standing with Rick Weiland
Endless attacks on Republicans but never a Democrat
The attacks on here are exactly like what the liberals make. Now you supposed Republicans who claim Nelson stands with Democrats, are advocating actually supporting a liberal Democrat over a proven conservative Republican. Shows who the real Democrats are.