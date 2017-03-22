I can’t disagree with him. Time to Confirm. Posted on March 22, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Understand Dem frustration over SCOTUS nomination, but Gorusch is impressive. Brilliant legal mind w/ integrity & compassion. Confirm. — Brendan Johnson (@Brendan_SD) March 22, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related