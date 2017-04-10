I don’t know who Chris Martian is, but apparently he’s running as a Democrat for Congress.

Just had a notice pop up in my RSS feed that apparently a Chris Martian has filed with the FEC to run for US Congress as a Democrat, out of Rapid City South Dakota.
Not sure on what planet Mr. Martian he thinks he can win running as a Democrat in South Dakota, but, he’s filed the paperwork to do so.
And the game is afoot.
He’s a Twitter troll. He comments on every post from Thune, Rounds, and Noem, oftentimes multiple comments per posting. It seems he has nothing better to do…
I was noticing some of his profane responses to our congressional delegation over twitter.