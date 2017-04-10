I don’t know who Chris Martian is, but apparently he’s running as a Democrat for Congress.

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Just had a notice pop up in my RSS feed that apparently a Chris Martian has filed with the FEC to run for US Congress as a Democrat, out of Rapid City South Dakota.

Not sure on what planet Mr. Martian he thinks he can win running as a Democrat in South Dakota, but, he’s filed the paperwork to do so.

And the game is afoot.

2 Replies to “I don’t know who Chris Martian is, but apparently he’s running as a Democrat for Congress.”

  1. Anon

    He’s a Twitter troll. He comments on every post from Thune, Rounds, and Noem, oftentimes multiple comments per posting. It seems he has nothing better to do…

    Reply
    1. Pat Powers Post author

      I was noticing some of his profane responses to our congressional delegation over twitter.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.