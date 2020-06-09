I don’t think I’d worry about the Bill Gates tracking as much…

Former Gubernatorial Candidate and Constitutional Party crackpot Lora Hubbel was chirping about something nutty on facebook yesterday, and I had a thought…

Lora spends a lot of time posting crackpot theories about Bill Gates mythically wanting to track people by injecting them with tracking devices. Of course, Lora spends all her time complaining about the Bill Gates tracking us conspiracy on Facebook, where they actually do track what you’re doing.

Just sayin..