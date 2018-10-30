I don’t think that’s the reaction ‘David with Amendment W’ expected… Posted on October 30, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply The Massachusetts-based Amendment W people probably need to update their cell phone list. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related