I get the feeling that Judge Schreier does not like Paul Erickson

Paul Erickson was sentenced to jail today. And I get the distinct impression that Judge Schreier does not care for him:

Schreier said she was surprised, given the number of victims and amount of money he had cheated, that the pre-sentence report in the case suggested a sentencing range of only 33 to 41 months.

Schreier did give credit to Erickson for pleading guilty and taking responsibility for his crimes before handing down the 84 months sentence. That sentence will be followed with three years of supervised release. A decision on restitution for victims was deferred.