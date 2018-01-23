I guess Nick Weiland answered that question himself. Climbers need not apply.

From the Argus Leader:

Nick Weiland was the first person to join the Sioux Falls mayoral race. On Monday, he was the first to drop out. Instead, the co-owner and general manager of Parker’s Bistro and son of former U.S. Senate candidate Rick Weiland will focus his attention on an at-large seat in the City Council. “As much as I want to become mayor — and I will seek that out in the future — I think City Council is a good stepping stone,” Weiland said at a Monday press conference.



Why the f* not? I think he answered that question himself when he indicated he’s just a climber, and “City Council is a good stepping stone” to run for mayor in the future.

What’s Christine Erickson’s reason for running? Per her release announcing her re-election campaign, “Serving this great community has been an honor and privilege. I would like to continue moving Sioux Falls in the right direction of progress and growth”

If Erickson’s goal is to serve, and continue moving Sioux Falls towards “progress and growth,” and Weiland’s is because “City Council is a good stepping stone.” Then it’s not much of a choice at all.

Whether it’s City Council or Mayor, Weiland’s slogan of “Why the f* not” becomes an easy question to answer.

Why the F* not? Because as Weiland has yet to discover, it’s not about him.

Climbers need not apply.

