I guess Nick Weiland answered that question himself. Climbers need not apply.

From the Argus Leader:
Nick Weiland was the first person to join the Sioux Falls mayoral race. On Monday, he was the first to drop out.
Instead, the co-owner and general manager of Parker’s Bistro and son of former U.S. Senate candidate Rick Weiland will focus his attention on an at-large seat in the City Council.
“As much as I want to become mayor — and I will seek that out in the future — I think City Council is a good stepping stone,” Weiland said at a Monday press conference.
Why the f* not? I think he answered that question himself when he indicated he’s just a climber, and “City Council is a good stepping stone” to run for mayor in the future.
What’s Christine Erickson’s reason for running? Per her release announcing her re-election campaign, “Serving this great community has been an honor and privilege. I would like to continue moving Sioux Falls in the right direction of progress and growth”
If Erickson’s goal is to serve, and continue moving Sioux Falls towards “progress and growth,” and Weiland’s is because “City Council is a good stepping stone.” Then it’s not much of a choice at all.
Whether it’s City Council or Mayor, Weiland’s slogan of “Why the f* not” becomes an easy question to answer.
Why the F* not? Because as Weiland has yet to discover, it’s not about him.
Climbers need not apply.
We already have one to many weiland’s running around pushing ballot measures, the last thing we need is another one.
VOTE ERICKSON!
I can hear the campaign slogan now: “Carrying on the family tradition of losing elections.”
Raised by and indoctrinated by a Socialist? If that is your claim to fame no vote for you!. Just as I wouldn’t vote for Obama’s kids or Chelsea Clinton for anything, I wouldn’t vote for this guy.
This guy can’t tell his p_ssy from a sh_thole. What kind of future in politics does he have?
You know, I didn’t see the “Why the F Not” at first. Was this actually in his campaign ads/promotion?
Nick, come on, just move to Massachusetts and take the maitre d with you.
As a matter of fact, take the board president of the State Theater too. This project is never going to be completed with another Weiland steering the ship.
Mr. Wright, it is a honor to converse with you. I was wondering, so what do you think of those “new marquee” signs at the State Theater?
Remember, a vote for Erickson is a vote for Legacy and Hultgren.
