I had forgotten about this one. The perils of voting for Pamela (formerly Pam Merchant, now Pam Cole)

I had a terrible server crash a week or so back, where I lost one of my e-mails and several websites for a time. As they were recovering things, I was going through what I had on-line, and I stumbled across this postcard that was produced in 2012 against former Senator Pam Merchant who was running for Senate again in Brookings. You know her after serving as Executive Director for the Democrat Party to be now running for Sioux Falls City Council as Pam Cole:

Suffice it to say, the voters didn’t invite her back to the State Legislature back in 2012.