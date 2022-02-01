I hear Republicans have a candidate circulating petitions for District 27 Senate… and I’ll leave it at that.

Word has gotten back to me this evening that there’s a Republican Candidate running for District 27 State Senate.

The good news? The seat currently held by Red Dawn Foster might be thought of as one of the GOP tougher areas to recruit in, as it’s Bennett, Jackson, Pennington, & Oglala Lakota county in it’s new configuration, so it was a good thing to hear that there’s a candidate circulating petitions.

The bad news? The candidate circulating petitions for the seat is Florence Thompson.

The same Florence Thompson who says pre-schools are recruiting kids for the LGBT lifestyle, and accused Rapid City Schools of brainwashing students and adopting programs that encourage students to “riot, attack government buildings, destroy property and destroy society.” Yeah. Flossie rides again.

Maybe the GOP can find a good candidate.