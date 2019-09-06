I just asked a question…. Pot petition pushers down to just making it up.

John Schnaible, the admin for the Brookings, SD FREEBEE/Giveaway site posted notice of a petition signing that he’s trying to get people to attend for the pot legalization petition, by claiming that “our farmers demand this. Help them with a helpful crop that helps you and the land.”

So, I couldn’t help myself, and I asked “What does this have to do with the efforts to legalize hemp cultivation? This is for the petition drive to legalize pot.”

Apparently, they didn’t like anyone correcting their false advertising trying to make it look like they’re trying to legalize hemp.

They expressly turned off my ability to comment until after the petition event tomorrow. And they may have also turned off anyone else commenting on their post as well. But it’s a good indication of the tactics that the people pushing medical pot legalization are using.

With November 4th only about 60 days away, they’ll say darn near anything. And if they find they can’t sell it with the truth, they’ll just make it up as they go along.