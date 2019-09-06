I just asked a question…. Pot petition pushers down to just making it up.

John Schnaible, the admin for the Brookings, SD FREEBEE/Giveaway site posted notice of a petition signing that he’s trying to get people to attend for the pot legalization petition, by claiming that “our farmers demand this. Help them with a helpful crop that helps you and the land.”
So, I couldn’t help myself, and I asked “What does this have to do with the efforts to legalize hemp cultivation? This is for the petition drive to legalize pot.”
Apparently, they didn’t like anyone correcting their false advertising trying to make it look like they’re trying to legalize hemp.
They expressly turned off my ability to comment until after the petition event tomorrow. And they may have also turned off anyone else commenting on their post as well. But it’s a good indication of the tactics that the people pushing medical pot legalization are using.
With November 4th only about 60 days away, they’ll say darn near anything. And if they find they can’t sell it with the truth, they’ll just make it up as they go along.
“our farmers demand this.” Really?
The pot pushers helped to destroy what was supposed to be South Dakota’s main opposition party.
When you inform pot pushers that state budgets will go in the red just so they can get legally stoned these pot pushers just don’t seem to care. They don’t care about other negative consequences the state or communities will deal with just as long as they get legal access to their drug. They will then claim it is not even a drug. It is just a plant.
It’s the new common practice of petition circulators- if you can’t convince people to sign, then fool them into signing. It’s ridiculous and there should be some safeguards from these groups blatantly lying to voters to get signatures.
Someone should video these pot pushers and play stump the chump. Get them to feel comfortable and let the full stoner come out making all the crazy claims they do. It would expose what frauds they are.