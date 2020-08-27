I might not of been able to go to Charlotte or Jacksonville, but I did manage to snag a little convention swag at the Sioux Falls event tonight.
All things considered, this could be a rare one.
One thought on “I might not be at convention, but I did snag some swag at the Sioux Falls Party”
NICE.
Such a great way to capture this moment.