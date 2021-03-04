I see my daughter made the paper. For her classroom coming apart underneath her feet at SDSU.

Always good to see your kids in the paper outside of the court section, as today I read in the SDSU Collegian about my daughter’s SDSU classroom coming apart while she was in class a couple of weeks ago:

Peyton Powers, a senior graphic design major, was nearby when the incident occurred. At first, she thought that the noise was caused by one of her classmates dropping their metal-type press pieces on the floor.

“The popping noise just kept getting louder,” said Powers.

and..

There is no current plan for further maintenance to be done to Grove Hall. Powers said students were back in class the following week and were concerned with the safety of the classroom.

“They didn’t really tell us how they determined that it was safe,” she said.