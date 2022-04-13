From this morning at the Faith & Hope Community Prayer Breakfast in Rapid City.
If you do a scientific comparison between Governor Kristi Noem’s receiving line, which wraps across the picture and into the foreground, to Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Haugaard’s line way in the back where he’s standing with two guys, Kristi’s running about 15-20 supporters to every one of Haugaard’s.
Which I would venture is how the election is going to end up, with about an 80-20% split in Kristi’s favor.
3 thoughts on “I sense a disparity in support between the two candidates for Governor.”
What a mess.
Impeachments, prosecutions, nepotism, COVID, lock downs.
Will SD lock down without JR’s presence at AG office?
There is already another “variant” being cooked-up out of India.
Was 1/6 a watershed moment for the ol’ republic?
I am certain the history of these events was not suppose to be written into the minds of so many.
I wouldn’t want to be John Thune in any event, win or lose.
PS: With Trump’s tacit endorsement of JR, how does this bode for Noem’s plans? Are they truly secret?
😀
but, but, but… everyone Haugaard knows is voting for him. That must mean everyone is voting for him.
He suffers the same syndrome that many others have… Taffy, Gordon, big Stace all have had delusions of how much support they really have.