I think Democrats forget what political parties do..

As I’ve often noted that the South Dakota Democrat bench is more than a little weak to draw on for the next election, the South Dakota Democrat party reminds us why that’s the case, as they criticize the Pennington County GOP for offering a simple congratulations to the winners of yesterdays school board race:

Aside from the lapse in just basic manners, in case they need reminding, at one point someone actually wrote it on their own website at one point in time that their political party was interested in the job where they “identify and recruit and support candidates to run at all levels…”:

And wasn’t it just a couple of years ago that a group of state Democrats sent out a press release that they were going to be recruiting candidates for the school board so they could start winning elections again?

Following a meeting of State Democratic Party officials with South Dakota Progress founders earlier this month, newly elected state Democratic Party Chairwoman Ann Tornberg said her understanding is that South Dakota Progress will recruit candidates for local-level positions like school boards and township boards. Joe Lowe, the state party’s newly elected vice chairman, expressed a similar view that South Dakota Progress will focus on city council and other local races.

If there’s a disgrace here, I think it’s that the current management of the Democrat Party forgot the things that political parties actually do to be viable organizations.