As I’ve often noted that the South Dakota Democrat bench is more than a little weak to draw on for the next election, the South Dakota Democrat party reminds us why that’s the case, as they criticize the Pennington County GOP for offering a simple congratulations to the winners of yesterdays school board race:
Aside from the lapse in just basic manners, in case they need reminding, at one point someone actually wrote it on their own website at one point in time that their political party was interested in the job where they “identify and recruit and support candidates to run at all levels…”:
And wasn’t it just a couple of years ago that a group of state Democrats sent out a press release that they were going to be recruiting candidates for the school board so they could start winning elections again?
Following a meeting of State Democratic Party officials with South Dakota Progress founders earlier this month, newly elected state Democratic Party Chairwoman Ann Tornberg said her understanding is that South Dakota Progress will recruit candidates for local-level positions like school boards and township boards. Joe Lowe, the state party’s newly elected vice chairman, expressed a similar view that South Dakota Progress will focus on city council and other local races.
If there’s a disgrace here, I think it’s that the current management of the Democrat Party forgot the things that political parties actually do to be viable organizations.
5 thoughts on “I think Democrats forget what political parties do..”
School boards are power.
We need conservative, patriotic, America-first curriculums .. or how about leveraging the singularity to allow mom and dad to home school with the assistance of an education corps?
Also needed .. bravery. Openness. Honesty. Truth.
Pat, you are missing the point.
It was ok for them to do it. But when we do it better, they whine like a baby.
They think being a Party is like kindergarten where everyone gets a ribbon. When they don’t get their ribbon, they have a temper tantrum
And let’s not forget how stupid they are.
Until they decided to make non-partisan elections partisan, the lack of partisanship provided a place Democrats could compete without the huge disadvantage of being a Democrat.
But, in the realm of gross stupidity, the Dems said “we are having trouble winning in partisan elections, let’s make the non-partisan elections partisan.” You just can’t make this up.
Just another example why the SDDP is wholly irrelevant in South Dakota.
Especially in RAPID CITY.
SDDP, like the Democrat (Marxist) party nationwide talks out of both sides of their mouths. They criticize others for doing what they do all the time. Democrats are partisan and are dividers, not uniters, so the SDDP can go cry to mama all they want; most people aren’t fooled by their loser’s whining.
This all apart from the fact that the fewer Marxists involved in education the better for the kids and for the state and for the country.