I think Spencer needs more abrupt jump cuts and louder music in his video June 2, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns I think Spencer Gosch needs more jump cuts and louder music in his video. Kind of hard to watch.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “I think Spencer needs more abrupt jump cuts and louder music in his video”
Say what you will, but he is definitely out standing in his field.