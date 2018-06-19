I think the election is over now. How long until the SOS office updates the candidate list?

I just snapped this screen grab this AM.
It has been about 2 weeks since the primary election, and I’ve been staring at the Secretary of State’s outdated 2018 candidate list ever since. I think we’re also past the official canvassing of results for a week as well. Yes, there might be a flip of the coin left to do in maybe one race, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen an update of the official list of “who is running” lagging out there for weeks like this before.
Considering this is what is offered as the official 2018 candidate list, you’d think we’d see an update by now.
What the heck?
Election day hang over?
Must be a long hangover
Is Krebs even showing up to work anymore? I have lost all respect for her in the last 6 months.
Is she trying to oust Barnett for Secretary of State? That would be a bush league move.
I wonder if she comes to a meeting and supports dusty?
Dusty is a gracious winner. I hope Kristi is also but I have not seen anything yet from her.
Rounds was gracious in ’14 with rhoden. Rhoden was a good guy to Rounds.
Kristi and marty need to bring the party together. Kristi needs to be able lincoln and heal us as the victor.
Did Barnett attend this meeting? What would his policy be in the future?
It doesn’t matter. He’s unopposed.
Of course Bpro is going to apologize for the problem this guy currently gets paid $370,000/year worth of contracts with Krebs. There should have been a backup plan in place, this is inexcusable. She always has an excess for why it’s not her fault.