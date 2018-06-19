I think the election is over now. How long until the SOS office updates the candidate list?

I just snapped this screen grab this AM.

It has been about 2 weeks since the primary election, and I’ve been staring at the Secretary of State’s outdated 2018 candidate list ever since. I think we’re also past the official canvassing of results for a week as well. Yes, there might be a flip of the coin left to do in maybe one race, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen an update of the official list of “who is running” lagging out there for weeks like this before.

Considering this is what is offered as the official 2018 candidate list, you’d think we’d see an update by now.

