I think the Governor might have an opinion on this…

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

One Reply to “I think the Governor might have an opinion on this…”

  1. Anonymous

    I love that she’s throwing serious shade at Haugaard. I had high hopes for his speakership. Whoever takes over has a very low bar in terms of looking like a success.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.