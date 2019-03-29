I think the Governor might have an opinion on this… Posted on March 29, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Tomorrow the legislative executive board will decide who should pay for Speaker Haugaard’s legal bills. The taxpayers or Haugaard? — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 29, 2019 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I love that she’s throwing serious shade at Haugaard. I had high hopes for his speakership. Whoever takes over has a very low bar in terms of looking like a success.