From Twitter, I had someone send this to me this AM, remarking that it seems a little too close to quid pro quo:
If a mask rule is such a good idea, then why would anyone need to offer to buy the vote of City Council members to get it passed ?
(You can get most people to use them by educating, btw, instead of dedicating Law Enforcement to being the mask police.)
10 thoughts on “If a mask mandate is a good idea, then why would anyone need to offer to buy votes?”
A mask mandate is not a good idea. Unless you believe medical professionals and epidemiologists. And I do.
Who do you believe?
Elk,
Do you believe the Medical professionals and epidemiologists and studies that say masks don’t work?
Do you need a link to the NEJM study that says masks don’t work?
Oct. 29th, 2020 NEJM:
“Ultimately, combating the pandemic will involve driving down both transmission rates and severity of disease. Increasing evidence suggests that population-wide facial masking might benefit both components of the response.”
That is the last I have seen from them, Realist.
Masks increase viral and bacterial load at the point of entry.
To be used properly, they should not be constantly adjusted and touched, and should be disposed of in biohazard containers regularly.
Public mask mandates are really a sign of submission and control, while used properly by professionals they can increase safety.
For widespread use as per .. masks are a placebo face diaper for terrified souls.
Well said, Pat.
A good idea’s time comes.
If an idea of foisted upon the people, that’s fascism.
They need the power of the Presidency to pull this off. Much of this is pre-planned to coincide with an election that is not really in question.
#trumptrain2020
Also, please spread the word about maidengate.com
Do we have a right to spread VD? Or do we have a responsibility to protect others?
Some of you are still mingling with the knowledge that you may have COVID. I don’t see a great deal of difference. But COVID kills.
Do you know you have VD? If so and you do things to spread it, you are probably guilty of assault. BTW, we are learning more and more about COVID. Wearing a mask is like wearing a lucky charm to ward off evil spirits. You feel like you are doing something, but it is not doing anything. We are finding it is not the death sentence people were saying it was last Spring. We are also finding that areas that have mask mandates have had increases in the disease. Fortunately and interestingly, one week after the election we hear one of the companies with a vaccine has found it to be 90% effective.
Everybody who wants to wear a mask is free to wear one.
Anybody who does not want to be around people who are not wearing masks is free to stay away from them.
Everybody who thinks their employer is not doing enough to keep them safe is free to quit that job and find another one.
The one thing nobody can do by themselves is get paid for doing nothing, If you want to qualify for unemployment benefits, you need government to shut your employer down for you.
All the howling about how the state and local governments aren’t doing enough to protect people is coming from the people who want to get paid for doing nothing.
Once you figure that out, there’s no reason you shouldn’t remind them they are also free to leave the state.
“Anybody who does not want to be around people who are not wearing masks is free to stay away from them.”
It’s not like an employee can just up and walk away from an unmasked customer – not if they want to keep their job at any rate. And with half the country shut down, an actual steady, paying job can be tough to come by.
Just put a damn mask on.