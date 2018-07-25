If a newspaper publisher is declaring his support for Sutton, I’m guessing Republicans shouldn’t bother spending money there?

Just caught an article in an on-line magazine called “Pacfic Standard,” which bills itself as a “magazine for readers interested in working toward forward-looking changes to private behavior and public policy.”

In an article touting Democrat Candidate Billie Sutton, there are few interesting passages…

It’s early yet in the election cycle, but his message seems to be working. Over my visit, I met two sitting Republican state senators, a former GOP attorney general, a GOP-appointed former state supreme court justice, and dozens of Republican-identified businesspeople who are ready to support Billie Sutton. and… After Sutton works the room and delivers a version of his standard pitch, there’s a surprise. A man named Bruce Odson, who turns out to be the owner of several newspapers in that part of the state, has been listening from near the door. He suddenly pushes into the room and starts to talk about his lifelong support for South Dakota Republicans. He touts all the money he’s raised for former GOP governors and says that he knows “every elected Republican politician in the whole region by first name.” But this time, Odson announces, “I’m supporting Billie Sutton. and… He doesn’t mind that his political opponents disagree on many issues, but he seems genuinely irked when partisan ideology gets in the way of problem-solving, as with the current regime’s objections to Medicaid expansion, for example, which Sutton strongly supports. He tells me that, in the last legislative session, he was part of a team of lawmakers who worked out how to expand Medicaid without raising spending (the details involved improving federal funding for Native American health care and using the savings to the state to expand Medicaid), but that the legislature rejected the measure owing solely to the “partisan divide” over Obamacare.

Read that all here.

Three points in the article that drew my attention. Take note of the claims that…

Two GOP State Senators are ‘ready’ to support Sutton? Bruce Odson, the owner of ‘several newspapers,’ is supporting Billie Sutton, and Billie Sutton supports Obamacare in the form of Medicaid expansion

Regarding point #1, talk is cheap, especially for a puff piece without putting names on the line. If the article is going to claim that two Republican Senators are supporting Billie, why wouldn’t it name them? Wouldn’t that be newsworthy? Like I said, talk is cheap.

Point #2 – With the talk about Bruce Odson owning ‘several’ newspapers, it looks like several is defined here as ‘two.’ (The Southern Union County Leader-Courier, and the Dakota Dunes/N. Sioux City Times). One with a circulation of 1400, and the other with a circulation of 800. And by Odson declaring to everyone that he’s “supporting Billie Sutton,” doesn’t that kind of throw any objectivity and non-partisanship on his and the newspaper’s part out the window?

I mean, I’m a partisan political blog, and I wear my heart on my sleeve. But a newspaper publisher doing that? An editorial endorsement right before the election is rare enough anymore, but it’s pretty unheard for a newspaper publisher to openly ally himself with a candidate. When the publisher declares he’s supporting a specific candidate, it seemingly announces that the municipal newspaper of public record for the area is going to be anything but fair and unbiased.

If the newspaper publisher is declaring his support for Sutton, I’m guessing Republicans shouldn’t bother spending money there? Direct Mail is relatively inexpensive, you know.

And for the third and final takeaway, that Sutton is supporting Obamacare in the form of Medicaid expansion? He might try to hide being a Democrat, but there are some things that will cling to him.

Especially support for Obamacare.

