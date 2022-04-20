If you haven’t read it yet, Mitchell Republic article provides insight into what happened behind the scenes at House impeachment

I’ve been crazy busy with work this week as I head towards a couple days away from my desk to take my son to his assignment aboard the USS Montana (look it up, very cool). But in the midst of my prep. I did have a few moments to catch this article from the Mitchell Republic on impeachment.

It’s very interesting, as it mirrors much of what I’ve heard behind the scenes, that impeachment was not necessarily certain, but a few factors did drive the undecideds.

One factor was how the report of the committee spent way too much time dwelling on the Governor expressing her opinion, as opposed to doing the job they were actually there to do. Another, as cited in the article, was the letter from the Attorney General on the eve of impeachment:

While Koth said Ravnsborg’s letter was very well-written, he believes the attorney general should’ve taken the opportunity to speak to the House Select Committee, instead of waiting until the night before the vote to speak out. “It was troubling to me that it was sent at that time, the night before we had special session,” Koth said. “It was troubling to me that he, for whatever reason, had chosen not to testify or talk with the committee. My understanding was he was invited to, not subpoenaed, so it troubled me that he didn’t put forth his side of the information prior to [the impeachment vote].”

Read the entire story here.

We’ve got another 60 days until the entire matter comes to a head at the Senate Impeachment trial. I’m sure we’re going to hear far more on the topic.