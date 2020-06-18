If you’re going to wish me thrown into a mass unmarked grave, at least tell me why?

So, while I was working today, a notice popped up from the mailbox of my Facebook page:

“Hey, just wanted to pop over and let you guys know that you’re f***ing disgusting and deserve to have your bodies thrown into a mass unmarked grave,” from a Duncan Schwartz.

Well, okay. For what exactly? For writing about the way-out liberal candidate from Brookings today? For several posts on the recognition for Juneteenth? For printing the press release about broadband from Senator Thune? Because South Dakota is maintaining their AAA Credit Rating?

If someone is going to make a vaguely threatening statement, they should at least give some point of reference.

In clicking on the “view Profile link,” it’s fairly private, but it looks like the Duncan Schwartz who sent the note has the below flyer on his public Facebook profile. And it appears to note him as a current/former research assistant at the SDSU Department of Sociology & Research Studies (the name on the profile was quickly changed after the wish for our demise from Duncan Schwartz to “Dunko Funko”)…

…and the facebook profile the message comes from claims he’s a proud communist.. which might explain Duncan’s fascination with mass unmarked graves.

The profile was immediately re-named after the facebook message was sent, but it still retained this flyer matching the name of the person allegedly sending it, along with their SDSU e-mail address from 2018 on it.

The Internet is forever, so we’ll at least add the thinly veiled threat to it’s collective memory, and for reference if I’m to disappear into the night.