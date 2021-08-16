I’m getting mixed messages here. Using family values to get out of vaccination versus killing grandma via health care worker carried COVID

Definitely getting mixed messages this morning on COVID vaccination.

The first comes in an e-mail blast from the Family Heritage Alliance, offering a few helpful hints on how people might be able to get out of employer required vaccination:

The next comes from the Argus Leader on how unvaccinated nursing home workers are helping to kill the people they’re charged with caring for:

While some state rollouts bogged down under layers of bureaucracy, South Dakota’s vaccine delivery plan streamlined distribution to the state’s major health providers who could go directly to those who needed vaccines. That plan resulted in one of the fastest and highest vaccination rates in the country among the elderly. But while nursing home residents have seen high levels of vaccination, the people who are paid to protect and serve them haven’t. and.. In mid-July, the Good Samaritan Society home in Deuel County reported an outbreak. Ultimately, nine residents tested positive and two died. All had been vaccinated. and.. Across the 142 Good Samaritan nursing homes, there is an 87% vaccination rate for residents as of Thursday. The rate drops to 58% among staff, Schema said.

Read the entire story here. (Subscription required)

The Family Heritage Alliance, defender of family values in the state is trying to give people tools to get out of the COVID vaccine. That kind of seems problematic if their employer is requiring it TO WORK IN A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM.

Why am I thinking that killing Grandma by COVID exposure is not exactly what most of us would consider a family value.