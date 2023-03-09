They’ve done it again and for a third time there was no second. Motion dies. https://t.co/RzZoYfeQuv
— Annie Todd (@AnnieTodd96) March 8, 2023
They’ve done it again and for a third time there was no second. Motion dies. https://t.co/RzZoYfeQuv
— Annie Todd (@AnnieTodd96) March 8, 2023
3 thoughts on “I’m guessing Sen’s Pischke & Frye-Mueller aren’t going to be invited back to caucus anytime soon..”
Two loser peas in a loser pod.
The more extreme the South Dakota legislature gets the better. Go Team Tide Pods!
Keep going, morons. Just continuing to isolate yourselves.