I'm not sure the latest tweet from the Argus newsroom is any better than the last one. Posted on April 14, 2020 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply The latest tweet form the Argus newsroom: Isn't "going too easy" on someone the same as "not hard enough?" Not to mention the derogatory use of "People who belong to tribes."