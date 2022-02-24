I’m only seventeeeeennnn…. South Dakota War College gets another year older.

Where has time gone?

I missed the anniversary of the inaugural post on February 5th, but this month, South Dakota War College turned seventeen.. which is really, really old in blog years, considering that most blogs have a life of 2-years before authors tire of them, or get busy with other things.

There were a few South Dakota Blogs already established when I came along, but they eventually went by the wayside. Even the most long-lasting, Sibby Online, went silent in 2018, perked up for a bit in late 2020/early 2021, and has remained silent for the last year. I do understand the desire to to different things, as I left it to others at one point for about 18 months, but came back, and have been at the helm ever since, now for just a few months shy of the last decade.

In my minds eye, I see myself continuing to do this at least through 2026.. Which would get me past the blog’s 21st birthday.. and god help me, my 60th. It’s hard to think that I started blogging in my 30’s, and anticipate continuing to do so into my 60’s. If that doesn’t give a person a sense of mortality, I’m not sure what else does.

But really, when you’ve been riding with the blogging monkey on your back for this long, it’s probably not going to be a habit that is so easily given up.

Stay tuned! At least through our 18th!