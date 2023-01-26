I’m sensing a difference in versions of the tale from Frye Mueller

This is interesting. 2 different news outlets, and what appears to be two different versions of the story which has caused Julie Frye Mueller to be stripped of her committees and her membership in the Senate Republican caucus (for the moment).

First, Dakota News Now:

Frye-Mueller acknowledged that the reason for the controversy stemmed from a conversation that she had earlier this week with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer, but said that that conversation did not revolve around the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s efficacy, as has been speculated in the State Capitol.

Next Sioux Falls Argus Leader:

“It has come to my attention that the issue may involve a conversation I had with staff, where I promoted my well-known stance on medical freedom and the ability of individuals to choose the best courts of medical treatment for themselves,” Frye-Mueller said.

So, which version of the story are people supposed to believe? I suspect we’ll find out.

Did they ever get sound on all of those cameras in the State Capital?