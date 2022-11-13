11 thoughts on “I’m sure that was a quick discussion as SD Dems pick Senate leadership.”

    2. When I ran for senate as a Libertarian, I always wondered what I would declare myself if I wasn’t invited to caucus with either existing caucus. I kind of liked Superminority Leader, Whip, Head Cook and Bottle Washer.

      Reply

    2. How are they being any more honest and transparent than the Senate Republican caucus, who elected its leaders and announced the results Friday?

      Reply

  7. Just a few token Democrats in Pierre. Too bad South Dakota no longer has a main opposition party due to self inflicted fatal errors.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *