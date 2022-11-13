I’m sure that was a quick discussion as SD Dems pick Senate leadership. November 13, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
11 thoughts on “I’m sure that was a quick discussion as SD Dems pick Senate leadership.”
‘The caucus that does not need pants.’
Pity the poor soul who didn’t get a leadership position. Must really suck.
Hahahahahaha. Truth!
When I ran for senate as a Libertarian, I always wondered what I would declare myself if I wasn’t invited to caucus with either existing caucus. I kind of liked Superminority Leader, Whip, Head Cook and Bottle Washer.
At least they are being open and transparent right from the get go.
And the Senate Republicans weren’t? Sounds like someone is butt hurt over losing.
How are they being any more honest and transparent than the Senate Republican caucus, who elected its leaders and announced the results Friday?
Leadership doesn’t mean much when everyone in your caucus is elected a leader. Haha.
I wonder why Red Dawn Foster was the one left out. She was assistant leader last time
Probably didn’t take too long to count the votes
Just a few token Democrats in Pierre. Too bad South Dakota no longer has a main opposition party due to self inflicted fatal errors.