Reports are surfacing this morning that incoming Secretary of State Monae Johnson will actually be making efforts to ban machine tabulations of election ballots as part of her efforts as the state’s chief election official.
Changes like an audit of every precinct in South Dakota and a state-level push to convince county auditors to hand-count all ballots. She’s also suggesting that lawmakers consider barring the use of tabulator machines altogether.
and..
“I had people reaching out to me saying ‘no’ because anything can be hacked,” Johnson said. “That was the biggest thing. The people reaching out to me were IT people, military people.”
Johnson did not name the IT and military sources who expressed those concerns, but campaign manager Gretchen Weible did point to sources for the hacking claims.
and..
Johnson advisor Rick Weible said the issue in Tripp County wasn’t hand-counting ballots, but that the people counting those ballots grew tired. A fine-tuned process for hand counts would alleviate fatigue-related problems, he said.
Oh my. I’m sure this is going to go well.
Especially when 90% of the state’s county Auditors show up at a legislative hearing and question the sanity of legislators for even considering the notion of going back to hand counts.
26 thoughts on “I’m sure that’s going to go well. Incoming SOS will push to hand-count all ballots”
I get protecting the integrity of the vote. Absolutely. But I do not see the problem here in our state. Other states? For sure there is an integrity problem. But not in ours.
And then going to hand counting? We saw how ridiculously slow that was for Tripp county with this midterm election.
Appreciate the sense of protecting the vote. Don’t see any compelling evidence that there is a problem in our state.
Let the madness begin.
There isn’t an integrity problem in other states. There’s a problem in dealing with not winning in other states, but not an election integrity problem. There’s wishes for faster tabulation, but counting quickly and counting accurately aren’t the same.
Some folks have been more steeped in the evidence than others.
Rick Weible is among the worst of choices for an advisor. Absolutely insane. He doesn’t understand how voting or counting even works. Every conversation I’ve had with him he shows no ability to listen.
Perhaps none of the auditors and other staff were watching the GOP primary results closely. For a couple hours when not a single vote showed up for some candidates even though more precincts were tabulated. That stuck out as a huge red flag to me and a few others watching the results online. These were state wide races. This makes me question the results of the GOP primary.
I would suggest that if you are so unhappy and distrustful of public servants, maybe you should run. At the very least, learn how the systems work and you wouldn’t make such out-of-touch (not the word I wanted to use) statements.
Can you imagine how long it would take to tabulate Minnehaha County if we had to do it all by hand? And if they take steps to prevent people from getting tired, glossing over, and losing count, they’re going to have to take breaks every 20 min! I can’t imagine how they’re going to find that many elections workers — they scramble every election as it is!!
Cue John Dale
Can’t wait for her to push this, and then the legislature to move the SoS race to a primary vote in 2026. She’ll be out and she and her supporters will wonder why. #insanerthanmost
Is the process clunky? Maybe. Here’s a thought, lay out the entire process, see where the clunkiness is, then approach it one piece at a time.
What, exactly, is the basis for your opposition to hand counts? You do know that machines can be programmed to change the totals when they do the tabulations, right?
You do know people can change the totals, right?
Hand-counting isn’t a guarantee against fraud.
All hand-counting does is compound tabulation errors due to fatigue and lengthen the amount of time it takes to count votes, both of which are antithetical to the supposed goals of the “election integrity” crowd to begin with.
Not the brightest bunch that lot.
I hope she brings in Lora Hubbel to manage elections.
Don’t blame me, I voted for Barnett. Glorified secretaries will not do the best in leadership positions.
Monae, stop. Please stop.
I would say Barnett losing to Monae Johnson says more about him than it says about her.
He was the incumbent. He went unopposed in 2018. He still has over $120k in his campaign account. How did he screw that all up in 4 years?
Jackley and Rhoden both won at the same convention. He lost 61% of the vote there. They had a nice majority.
Johnson needs to ditch the Weibles. Doesn’t she know other people who she worked with that she can run these ideas by before she goes public with them?
No SOS has made it more than 4 years since Chris Nelson.
Had a person come up to me and ask “what is a delegate to convention and what do they do?” They had no idea. Informed me that they were at a mixer and Monea’s team was signing people up to be delegates. Once they won they received a phone call telling them “they needed to vote for Monea”
That’s how she won. Not because Barnett wasn’t doing a good job. Brilliant back door politics.
If Trump doesn’t win the primary, does this “election integrity” crap go away? Just because some boomers are scared of their phone doesn’t mean the voting machines were “hacked” in 2020. The whole movement is laughable, its the same people who post on Facebook “I’ve been hacked!”, when someone is impersonating them with a new fake page. It could be easily discredited, but they don’t know how, and they just go crazy with this “hacking” term, which isn’t accurate at all.
The corrupt system is designed to produce this apathy.
Anon posts in an Internet message forum don’t get a seat at the ideological table in my opinion.
As I predicted, welcome to the voting methods of the ‘70s – the 1770’s.
Here we go again.
*rolls eyes*
“You’re crazy” if you want election integrity or to know who killed Kennedy and why.
“[South Dakotans can’t add one” is even worse than “black people can’t get ID’s”.
Come on, man!
Hand counting.
It’s difficult work, but since when are South Dakotans afraid of a little work?
Hand counting at the precincts is the old school of our time.
It is the barn raising of the republic.
It’s like, proverbially speaking, Johnson just walked into the room holding double revolvers and caught everybody with their pants down.
Practically and objectively speaking, it’s a good time to move slowly.
I would pick up an extra shift to help count votes.
It’s especially good since I could walk to the precinct.
My precinct.
We know this is the best way to ensure integrity since we would rather be close enough by hand than perfectly mis-counted by a machine.
What great and noble hard work this is!
Hand counting the votes is the resurrection of that old tractor that’s been sitting in the field for decades under a gray and weathered plywood lean-to ..
Thanks for the shout-out, Anon.
I would not care of Turtle man, Crocodile Hunter, Janet from Three’s Company, or Tiger King was SOS as long as we can demonstrate assurance in our elections. Monet Johnson is a better option, clearly.
South Dakota’s problems are unclear voter roles and chain of custody. Hand counting the votes encourages bigger precincts to spin off to maximize parallel processing effects. Well managed change can be annoying. Mismanaged change can be painful. Is not changing an option, here?
A detailed counting process at precinct ensures max transparency and assurance. Candidates and committees could appoint paid oversight and counting staff. Candidates must be allowed in the room? Not having candidates in the room has not prevented fraud? Use the tables from the Arizona audit. No cameras required, but cameras are allowed (heck, everybody seems to have them).
At scale, can the population of The United States do basic math? Does it have the will to know the real numbers after the Southern border situation?
The reporting phase: The precinct totals can be written down, photographed, reported via computer and published via local media. After all totals reported, convene a convention of counters to verify the counts on printed materials at the convention. Pay the counting/reporting teams for training, day of, and convention. 100% travel covered + $1000/day from pre-election training through to election certification?
Everyone at the convention bring your solar powered calculators to save the burden of adding everything manually. Maybe the state could splurge on some branded calculators as a tradition. As long as they’re not made in Mexico or China or ..
Of course, you’re always probably going to get those “crazy” people who will want to add everything without a calculator.