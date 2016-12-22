IM22 Court invalidation postscript – fellowship and hospitality returns to Pierre.

Had a note today from the Pierre Chamber of Commerce. With the invalidation on Initiated Measure 22 by the Court, the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Welcome is back on in its original format.

They’ve been busy calling legislators trying to get the word out, and to let them know they’d be happy to host them for dinner & welcome them with open arms to South Dakota’s Capital City.

A return to fellowship. Kind of a nice Christmas gift.

