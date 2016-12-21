IM22 Proponents: Those damn lobbyists are corrupt…… do you know where I can hire one?

The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

Remember during the campaign this past fall, where the proponents of Initiated Measure 22 went after lobbyists, inferring that they’re all corrupt and trying to buy off legislators?

Now that an injunction has been filed, and a judge has determined it’s likely to be declared unconstitutional, many anticipate that the legislature will be called upon to fix the problems with the measure.

The word on the street among the lobbyist corps is that there are a lot of calls being made to engage them in this matter for this next session.

But, not from the people opposing IM22, but FROM THE VERY PEOPLE WHO ATTACKED LOBBYISTS AS BEING CORRUPT AND ACCUSED THEM OF BUYING POLITICIANS. Yes, you heard that right. The same people who spent the entire campaign attacking lobbyists and portrayed them as corrupt political bosses buying legislators are now out trying to hire lobbyists themselves.

Good luck with that one, guys.

