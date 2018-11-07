IM24 wins… but will likely be declared “drop dead” unconstitutional

The ban on out of state cash in ballot measures passed…. but will probably be found unconstitutional.

In his ballot explanation, Attorney General Marty Jackley said that if it passes, Initiated Measure 24 will likely face a court challenge on constitutional grounds.

Willard agrees, noting that while most past court rulings have dealt with contributions to political candidates, the First Amendment lawyers who have seen IM 24 have called it “drop-dead unconstitutional.”

As an example, Willard said passage of IM 24 would keep out-of-state alumni from having their say if closing a university was on the ballot. He noted that this yearís vote on a tobacco tax increase is of direct interest to tobacco companies.

“The solution is worse than the problem,” Willard said.