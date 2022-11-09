Last night, South Dakota voters continued a trend that shouldn’t surprise anyone as they rejected legalizing recreational marijuana as a stand alone measure. When separated from the medical marijuana argument, recreational pot failed as it has in the past.
Not that we won’t see it back on the ballot in the near future. But it’s a good indicator to the sponsors of such measures that it isn’t quite as popular as they might think.
3 thoughts on “IM27 defeated, recreational pot still illegal in South Dakota”
The headline for this story might be “I.M. 27 Loss Saves Wreckreational Marijuana Smokers’ Gun Rights”!!!
I’m glad the Nanny State came through and saved us, because we were too dumb to know what we voted for last time. Personal responsibility and keeping government out of people’s lives is for liberal nut jobs. Now is the time to amp up government control. Reinstate the 18th Amendment!
Kids will be safe now, I know drug dealers are very discriminate about who they sell to.
This guy gets it. ^^ It wasn’t a matter of whether you wanted weed or not. It was a matter of whether you wanted government telling you what choices you can and can’t make. The voters blew it last night.