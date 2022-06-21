5 thoughts on “Impeachment trial is off and running right away this AM.”

  1. I hope the senators are fair and listen to what is presented and not just decided for political purposes.

      1. It was scheduled after the primaries . I’m sure they would have liked it better after the general election.

  3. Sad that our Senators don’t know what punishment is associated with Class 2 Misdemeanors. Tim Johns, “$500.00 and six months in jail.”

