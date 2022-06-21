Impeachment trial is off and running right away this AM. June 21, 2022June 21, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns You can watch here: https://www.sd.net/senate-audio/ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
5 thoughts on “Impeachment trial is off and running right away this AM.”
I hope the senators are fair and listen to what is presented and not just decided for political purposes.
That is my concern. The very placement date of this trial has me concerned.
It was scheduled after the primaries . I’m sure they would have liked it better after the general election.
So many opinions and not many facts.
Sad that our Senators don’t know what punishment is associated with Class 2 Misdemeanors. Tim Johns, “$500.00 and six months in jail.”