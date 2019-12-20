In 2020, SD accepting fewest number of foreign refugees since WWII

After Governor Kristi Noem signed an agreement with the Trump Administration for stronger security checks for those coming to our country, South Dakota will see the fewest number of refugees since World War II, according to an article in the Argus Leader:

The number of foreign refugees resettled in South Dakota next year will likely reach the lowest number since World War II.

Gov. Kristi Noem notified the Trump administration Thursday that South Dakota will continue to take refugees. In September, Trump signed an executive order giving states the ability to opt out of taking refugees. South Dakota is one of about two dozen states, including North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska and Iowa that have notified the U.S. Department of State that they will continue to take refugees.

Noem said she the state would continue to take refugees after additional security checks were put in place for those seeking to come to the United States.

and..

Oldenkamp said South Dakota will get fewer than 80 refugees next year. That would be the fewest number of refugees resettled in the state since 1980, the year the nation’s refugee resettlement program was created. In 2014, the state took in 536 refugees.