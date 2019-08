For those of you who don’t appreciate the genuine Trump straws from the 2020 presidential campaign, and how they can draw freedom to your lips, I have my other recent acquisition from the 2020 Presidential Campaigns for my collection this year…

I’ve got the genuine press credentials you can use to join CNN in Media Row with the rest of the Liberals (from the 2020 Presidential Debates, Fox Theatre, Detroit Michigan, July 30-31, 2019).

MAGA!