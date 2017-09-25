In case you haven’t noticed, I do have a new website out there.

I’m going to see if I can finally launch a companion website that isn’t fatally ignored, and dies a lonely death, so I’ve launched something more of a personal nature, Daktopia.com, which you’ll find in the side feed.

It’s more of a holding place for selected photos and personal observations that I might have put here at Dakotawarcollege.com, but are a little out of place on a political website, such as the picture of a squirrel getting drenched in the rain on my deck this past Saturday:

I’ve got no set frequency of posting, so it’s just “there,” and provides me a somewhat off-beat forum where I can write and share about things that interest me.

Check it out at daktopia.com