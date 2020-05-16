In case you needed a zoom background for county gop forums.. Custom backgrounds for both Dusty Johnson and Liz May.

This morning the Brookings County GOP had a candidate forum via zoom meeting. And if that’s going to be the trend from here on out, I thought I’d offer a little help by way of custom zoom backgrounds for supporters of each of the two GOP congressional candidates in the primary election.

First, here’s a zoom sized background you can download and use for Congressman Dusty Johnson:

Just right click, and hit save as, and this custom JPG file is ready to roll as a custom background for when you are participating in Dusty Johnson/Liz May forums.

And don’t feel left out if you’re a supporter of Liz May, I’ve got your back(ground) here as well:

For all you Liz May supporters, here’s your custom Zoom background showing the Federal Elections Commission filing for Hillary Clinton for President specifically highlighting Liz May’s 2008 donation to Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

You’re welcome.