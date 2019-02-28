In case you wanted to know how the committee voted in Senate State Affairs against Free Speech Bill

In case you were wondering who to complain to about the Free Speech Act being sent to the 41st Day, here’s who voted against the freedom of expression on our State University Campuses.

House Bill 1087

Purpose: promote intellectual diversity at certain institutions of higher education.

Sponsors: Representatives Peterson (Sue), Haugaard, and Qualm and Senators Stalzer, Greenfield (Brock), Langer, and Maher

Those who voted correctly and defended the freedom of expression on our state university campuses are denoted by the Gadsden flag (used in the revolutionary war) denoting their bravery in defense of our rights.

And those who prefer speech to be filtered and controlled by university administrators, such as those who now deem the term Hawaiian as offensive and voted to kill the free speech measure, they are indicated by another country’s flag for their completely wrong vote.

And session rolls on.

