In case you wanted to read the Rep. Pischke Facebook argument over Juneteenth. Pischke comment about Native American Day seems to have vanished.

In case you wanted to read the direct source of the story discussing State Rep. Tom Pischke arguing against Juneteenth and Native American day, Lisa Kaczke of the Argus Leader has screen shots of them on Twitter:

Here’s something very interesting though.. When I went back to screen clip it myself… Representative Pischke’s quip about Native American Day?

…it no longer appears… and seems to have mysteriously “vanished” from the original facebook discussion.