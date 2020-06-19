In case you wanted to read the Rep. Pischke Facebook argument over Juneteenth. Pischke comment about Native American Day seems to have vanished.

In case you wanted to read the direct source of the story discussing State Rep. Tom Pischke arguing against Juneteenth and Native American day, Lisa Kaczke of the Argus Leader has screen shots of them on Twitter:
— Lisa Kaczke (@LisaKaczke) June 18, 2020
Here’s something very interesting though.. When I went back to screen clip it myself… Representative Pischke’s quip about Native American Day?
…it no longer appears… and seems to have mysteriously “vanished” from the original facebook discussion.
Tom Pischke needs to go, and if the state GOP leadership had any spine it would have already been taken care of.
Considering he’s elected by his district, I’m not sure what GOP Leadership has to do with it.
Governor Noem & the GOP are pointing out that they disagree on the issue of Juneteenth. The rest is up to the voters.
Rep. Pischke needs to wade into matters in which he is most familiar. Perhaps he should focus on being the chair of the “Bad Dads” caucus.