In case you were wondering if the CFPB was out of control….

From The Hill:

The deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sunday night sued President Trump and Office of Management Budget Director Mick Mulvaney for control of the agency. And… English’s complaint claims that she is the rightful acting director of the CFPB, and that the court should bar Mulvaney from taking the post. English claims that the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act that lay out the CFPB’s line of succession supersedes the Federal Vacancies Act, which Trump used to nominate Mulvaney.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Agency Deputy Director is suing the President, claiming that he doesn’t have the right to appoint a new director upon vacancy.

In case you were wondering if the agency was out of control, and trying to set itself up as an unelected fourth branch of government…