In case you were worried Lora Hubbel had a New Years' resolution of normalcy. Posted on January 14, 2019 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ In case you were worried Lora Hubbel had vowed a New Years' resolution of not posting nutty things on the Internet, let any notions of that be done away with: What was it Paul Simon sang? "Still crazy after all these years…"
I wonder if Lora has spoken with or received emails from inside sources or residents? Her post implies she has possibly done some digging.
Do with it what you will. I too have heard rumors of the assimilation attempts, and I don’t doubt many of you have connections too. Don’t be afraid to ask your questions.
Pat,
This has to be from a CLONED Facebook account by someone TRYING to make Lora look STUPIDER.
DO ANYTHING!
I don’t care how stupid someone acts, they are sometimes correct. I don’t know about this act, but Aberdeen does have some problems.
What problems? Every city has problems.
Yes, I agree, every city that takes in third world refugees will deal with assimilation issues.
What assimilation issues in Aberdeen? Examples?
One issue I’ve heard about concerns living conditions. Raising farm animals in a rental home/apt would seem to be an issue.
You know, it doesn’t take much to find information online. Have you ever read reviews? First hand accounts/interactions isn’t good enough for you? There are assimilation issues within Aberdeen, deny it all you want.
“One issue I’ve heard about concerns living conditions. Raising farm animals in a rental home/apt would seem to be an issue. ”
Heard about? Do you even live in Aberdeen?
I’m having flashbacks
http://dakotawarcollege.com/wnd-does-have-a-point-why-no-mention-of-refugee-status-in-aan/
It’s Flu and virus season and I see the Hubbel Xenophobia virus is attempting to spread again. Thankfully we have vaccinations except for those darn anti-vaxxers. Symptoms include paranoia and hallucinations.
@12:29. No, I do not live in Aberdeen and have no desire too.
Look, I could careless whether you believe me or not. I’m a 4th generation SDakotan. I have many family members and friends living across the state, a couple in Aberdeen. We talk to each other.
Nothing is going to change in Aberdeen, in fact, the “refugee resettlement” is going to continue and the issues are going to grow. Are you familiar with the advisory board mayor Mike Levsen is apart of? Have you watched any YT videos of the resettlement discussions? I doubt you have or will, the truth can be frightening.