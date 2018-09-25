In case you’re wondering about the Hubbel Faction of the Constitution party

It’s getting a bit late to try to get on the ballot, now that voting has already started….

6 Replies to “In case you’re wondering about the Hubbel Faction of the Constitution party”

  1. Anonymous

    What you’ve been calling the “Hubbel faction” was essentially the entire state Constitution Party except Terry LaFleur and Lori Stacey. Stacey has resigned, and LaFleur has been laughed out of the state supreme court. There are no factions.

    Congressional nominee G. Matt Johnson’s legal complaint was filed on August 29:
    https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4802018-Constitutional-Party-Lawsuit.html#document/p1

    The complaint explicitly stated that time was of the essence, but KELO-TV is reporting that the state didn’t even bother to respond until late last week. I’m looking forward to hearing the attorney general’s explanation for the delay.

    2. Larry

      2nd point–just because the plaintiff believes time is of the essence that doesn’t mean the AG does….

      Did the AG do anything illegal or not within the rules in answering last week?

      1. Anonymous

        I’m not sure, but his office did something “not within the rules” when it barely pretended to put up a fight against Dan Lederman’s lawsuit to keep the Constitution Party’s six nominees off the ballot.

        More than 12,600 of the South Dakota voters whose taxes pay the attorney general’s salary supported the Constitution Party candidate for public utilities commissioner in 2014. A judge then denied ballot access to the party’s nominees in 2016 based on Republican-passed state statutes that were struck down as unconstitutional later in the same lawsuit.

        If the state party is denied ballot access again this year, it ceases to exist as an officially recognized party. If Judge Lange somehow finds the courage to do the right thing, he’ll order new ballots and a later start to early voting, but South Dakotans have suffered a terrible injustice either way.

  2. Anonymous

    Why fight over 1 Constitutional Party? They could have 3.

    # 1 Candidate Lora Hubbel for Governor Tara Volesky Lt Governor

    Party # 2 Dr. Terry LaFleur for Governor Unknown LT Governor

    Party # 3 Grudznick for Governor Bob Newland for LT Governor.

