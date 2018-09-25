In case you’re wondering about the Hubbel Faction of the Constitution party Posted on September 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ It’s getting a bit late to try to get on the ballot, now that voting has already started…. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What you’ve been calling the “Hubbel faction” was essentially the entire state Constitution Party except Terry LaFleur and Lori Stacey. Stacey has resigned, and LaFleur has been laughed out of the state supreme court. There are no factions.
Congressional nominee G. Matt Johnson’s legal complaint was filed on August 29:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4802018-Constitutional-Party-Lawsuit.html#document/p1
The complaint explicitly stated that time was of the essence, but KELO-TV is reporting that the state didn’t even bother to respond until late last week. I’m looking forward to hearing the attorney general’s explanation for the delay.
If you know so much…put your name out there
Constitution party is a JOKE
The Libertarian candidate for governor has open direct messages on Twitter. Maybe you should ask whether it’s him.
https://twitter.com/KurtEvans2018
2nd point–just because the plaintiff believes time is of the essence that doesn’t mean the AG does….
Did the AG do anything illegal or not within the rules in answering last week?
I’m not sure, but his office did something “not within the rules” when it barely pretended to put up a fight against Dan Lederman’s lawsuit to keep the Constitution Party’s six nominees off the ballot.
More than 12,600 of the South Dakota voters whose taxes pay the attorney general’s salary supported the Constitution Party candidate for public utilities commissioner in 2014. A judge then denied ballot access to the party’s nominees in 2016 based on Republican-passed state statutes that were struck down as unconstitutional later in the same lawsuit.
If the state party is denied ballot access again this year, it ceases to exist as an officially recognized party. If Judge Lange somehow finds the courage to do the right thing, he’ll order new ballots and a later start to early voting, but South Dakotans have suffered a terrible injustice either way.
Why fight over 1 Constitutional Party? They could have 3.
# 1 Candidate Lora Hubbel for Governor Tara Volesky Lt Governor
Party # 2 Dr. Terry LaFleur for Governor Unknown LT Governor
Party # 3 Grudznick for Governor Bob Newland for LT Governor.