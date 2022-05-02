In first District review for election, State Rep. Bethany Soye only candidate in D9 opposing impeachment.

In a story this morning at the Argus Leader website, Bethany Soye found herself standing alone as the only Legislative candidate in all of District 9 who opposed impeachment.

As noted in the Argus, Soye based her opinion on the standards set by the House committee:

As an attorney, I agree with the clear and convincing standard of proof the committee determined was necessary for articles of impeachment to issue. I do not believe the facts that were presented meet this standard. Despite over a year of investigation, there was insufficient evidence to charge more than two traffic misdemeanors. Neither of these offenses was committed “in office or by virtue of the office.” Read it here.

Is this going to set her apart in the House Primary?

And will siding with what many view as a flawed committee process – one rejected by a majority of House members – affect her ability to be re-elected?