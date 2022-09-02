In my mailbox – the ’48 slate for the SDGOP

Came across a great paper item I bought on eBay the other day with the 1948 slate of South Dakota Republican Candidates. As someone who designs this kind of material for candidates and groups, I find it interesting to see how political campaigning was presented in our state nearly 75 years ago with names that are familiar, and some who have lapsed from the public’s awareness:

The full GOP ticket as noted in the brochure that year was..

Thomas Dewey – President

Earl Warren – Vice President

Karl Mundt – US Senate

Harold Lovre – Congress (1st)

Francis Case – Congress (2nd)

George Mickelson – Gov

Rex Terry – Lt. Gov

Sig Anderson – AG

Annamae Riiff – SOS

Stee Anderson – Auditor

Clarence Buehler – Treasurer

Bernard Linn – School & Lands

Fred Lindekugel – PUC

And happy to note that all were successful in their election efforts in the state. (Dewey & Warren fell short elsewhere.)