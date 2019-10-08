In remembrance of Tom Adam, Pierre attorney & long-time lobbyist for SD Bankers

Prayers go out for the family of Tom Adam, Pierre attorney and long-time lobbyist for the South Dakota Banker’s Association, who passed away this last week on October 5th at the age of 82. Tom was well known to many in the state’s political community, as a very long serving member of the state’s legal and lobbying communities.
Tom was also as an extended member of the Mickelson family, as a son-in-law to Governor George T Mickelson, brother-in-law to Governor George S Mickelson, as well as an uncle to State Representative Mark Mickelson.
Tom is well remembered in an article today in the Pierre Capital Journal:
While an undergrad, Adam met Patricia Mickelson, whom he later married. They were together until her passing; 56 years
and…
“He had a good reputation. Ask almost anyone about Tom’s involvement with the Dakota State Bank in Blunt, now purchased by First Dakota National Bank,” said Koenecke. Adam had represented the South Dakota Bankers Association for almost 40 years.
Adam was indeed social, and thought of others. He served on the national board of the Easter Seal Society, was chairman of the South Dakota Board of Bar Examiners, and was a director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility located in the former Homestake Gold Mine. He also enjoyed hunting, reading and gardening.
According to the obituary, visitation with family will be on Thursday, October 10, at the First United Methodist Church of Pierre, 117 North Central Avenue, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will also be at the church on Friday, October 11, at 11:00 a.m.