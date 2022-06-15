In run up to convention, Natvig addresses rumors of possible Ravnsborg hiring.

In the run up to the Republican convention, apparently there were rumors swirling of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg staying on at the AG’s office if DCI director Dave Natvig was selected. But according to the Argus this afternoon, those rumors are not true:

DCI Director Dave Natvig, among two declared Republicans seeking the soon-to-be open attorney general position, told the Argus Leader this week that if his candidacy is successful, he will not hire outgoing Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

“He will not be employed by either the attorney general’s office or the Division of Criminal Investigation,” said Natvig in hopes of dispelling rumors to the contrary that have swirled in South Dakota political circles ahead of the convention.

and..

If he’s elected in November, Jackley said Wednesday that he has no intention of hiring Ravnsborg either.