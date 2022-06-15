In the run up to the Republican convention, apparently there were rumors swirling of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg staying on at the AG’s office if DCI director Dave Natvig was selected. But according to the Argus this afternoon, those rumors are not true:
DCI Director Dave Natvig, among two declared Republicans seeking the soon-to-be open attorney general position, told the Argus Leader this week that if his candidacy is successful, he will not hire outgoing Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
“He will not be employed by either the attorney general’s office or the Division of Criminal Investigation,” said Natvig in hopes of dispelling rumors to the contrary that have swirled in South Dakota political circles ahead of the convention.
and..
If he’s elected in November, Jackley said Wednesday that he has no intention of hiring Ravnsborg either.
As a delegate myself, I hadn’t heard those rumors, but apparently it’s a slow news day.
4 thoughts on “In run up to convention, Natvig addresses rumors of possible Ravnsborg hiring.”
I had a personal conversation with Natvig in May and he made significant promises to me about attending an event. He did not attend the event and did not notify me that he would not, so I’d attach absolutely no value to his word. Marty Jackley is the best candidate for the AG spot and has always been a man of his word.
That’s OK John ” sell our” Santana. No one has any respect for you any more but your buddy Ed who also sold out.
Apparently you do not possess the courage to include your name so your remarks have no meaning…,to anyone.
Always good to go to the source and put out rumors.
Going to be quite a week, first impeachment trial and then a convention and then the Government Accountability Board is meeting about the Ag’s allegations against Noem the following week.
The whole impeachment process seems to be overblown when nationally Republicans are saying an attack on the capitol is not impeachable, but a class 2 misdemeanor is impeachable in South Dakota? That is why we have elections and if Ravnsborg is not running again, I do wonder what the point of the impeachment is at this point.
I also wonder what he said to the Government Accountability Board.