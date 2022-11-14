In selecting who will lead the legislative caucuses in South Dakota, we’re down down to the House races.

With Senate leadership determined for both Republicans and Democrats, we’re down to the State House of Representatives to make their picks for who will be serving in Leadership roles in that body for the next two year cycle.

I’m hearing that on the Democrat side, the latest is that House Minority Leader is up for grabs between returning Sioux Falls District 10 Rep. Erin Healy who was the top vote recipient in her race by over 1000 votes, and District 28A Rep. Oren Lesmeister who barely squeaked out a win over his Republican competitor by 33 votes. I’m sure they have people running for assistant minority leader and whip, but do you really need that many people to organize a caucus of six?

On the House Republican side, the people in the race largely remain the same, but there have been a couple of changes.

For Speaker of the House, State Representative Hugh Bartels from Watertown is the first name at the top of many lists, with Jess Olson of Rapid City still having her name in the hunt, as well as current Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids. Greg Jamison had been looking at it, but word is that he’s out. This could be a tight race, as there is definitely a desire to change direction after two disastrous terms under Steve Haugaard and Spencer Gosch as Speaker. As Speaker Pro Tempore, Hansen would have typically been the next in line, but there’s a large appetite for change, and no indication that he would do anything but provide more of the same infighting we’ve had.

Anecdotally with Jon Hansen, in the last couple of weeks I got a chance to preview what we’d be in for with him in the Speaker’s position when he tried to “cancel” me in doing projects for the GOP, because he feels I may have had unkind words against a Republican on this website on occasion. Bad on me, I didn’t realize I was supposed to vet my stories through him. I’m not sure what that says about an elected official who feels the need to be insulated from those who may disagree. But I don’t think it says leadership. Anyway…

For House Speaker Pro Tempore, I’m still hearing Mike Stevens of Yankton is running without challenge at the moment. Stevens, a Yankton attorney, is experienced in his second run of being in the legislature and would be a respected, steady hand at the wheel.

For Republican House Majority Leader, Will Mortenson is still the name most are leading in the race for Majority Leader. Current Majority Whip Rebecca Reimer of Chamberlain is also campaigning for the spot, as well as Representative Scott Odenbach from Spearfish.

Assistant Republican Majority Leader still has Sioux Falls State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt campaigning for it, with State Representatives Randy Gross of Flandreau also with his name in the ring. Representative Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood had been running, but I’m told he has dropped out and thrown his support behind Taylor Rehfeldt.

And that’s what I know on Monday. House Leadership elections are Saturday this week, and I’m sure things will shift and change before then.