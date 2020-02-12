In South Dakota, state aid to education outpacing inflation. Tax dollars go in at 32nd in the nation, come out 47th in pay

One of the fiscal questions that’s been out there for the upcoming state budget to be voted on by the South Dakota State Legislature regards how much will be out there for education in terms of what the state provides to local school districts via state aid to education.
The South Dakota Department of Education recently provided a snapshot of this funding over the past decade. And South Dakota has not only kept pace with inflation since 2011, state funding for education has outpaced inflation, even including the 2011 budget cuts.
With the state being 32nd in funding per student nationally, yet teacher salaries for the state are at 47th, it really does put the question about how much the state pays towards teacher salaries back on Districts.
If South Dakota is putting in state aid to education at the rate of 32nd in the nation, but school districts are paying teachers at 47th, the problem might not be the rate at which the state provides aid to education.
Too much administration and too much spent on sports (meals, gas, motels, coachs and asst coaches).
An important question to answer is what are we getting for the money we spend? I would like to see graduation rates, average test scores, ACT scores, etc. Without looking, I am going to hypothesize that scores are flat or declining over the same time frame regardless of the increase in spending. Im not convinced that high teacher salary is correlating with better results. Having said that, the answers to improve results are probably non-fiscal: less state and federal regulations imposed on local school district and more competition (a concept completely foreign to our public schools).
A little dated, but :
https://www.act.org/content/dam/act/unsecured/documents/cccr2018/Average-Scores-by-State.pdf
South Dakota appears to be outpacing schools with similar participation rates in the ACT, and slightly ahead of the national composite average as well. I could do some digging on graduation rates, but typically more rural states appear to be outpacing their more urban competitors (at least as far as public schools are concerned).
If I was a teacher I’d be TICKED! All these years our admins telling us to get after the legislators and its our own admins keeping the money away from the TEACHERS!
Pat, I’m interested to know what you believe the problem is?