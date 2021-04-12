Incoming USD Center for Teaching and Learning Director talks about legislature being “a big problem.”

From SD Woki-Leaks on Facebook, the incoming USD Center for Teaching and Learning Director is on video, spending a lot of time talking about the Legislature being “a big problem.”

