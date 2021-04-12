From SD Woki-Leaks on Facebook, the incoming USD Center for Teaching and Learning Director is on video, spending a lot of time talking about the Legislature being “a big problem.”
One thought on “Incoming USD Center for Teaching and Learning Director talks about legislature being “a big problem.””
Does anyone know Morse Code? I haven’t seen someone blink that much in a long time.