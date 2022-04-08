Independent candidate for Congress not getting a lot of love from the Dems

From Facebook, Independent wannabee congressional candidate Bert Olson is on facebook complaining that he doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of love from South Dakota Democrats, who apparently are refusing to invest any assets into his campaign:

I will say though, at least last time he was in office, he seemed to have a sense of humor (Argus, May 4, 1993)..

..such as when as Deuel County State’s Attorney, he granted himself immunity for possession of illegal drugs. By writing it on the box of illegal drugs. (He resigned after his arrest).

We’ll have to stay tuned to see if this self-styled “South Dakota version of Bernie Sanders” gets any traction.